MediaTek Helio G80 is the latest mid-range gaming chipset from the company

The new MediaTek Helio G80 is located between the Helio G90 and the recently launched G70.

After unveiling its flagship gaming SoC, the Helio G90 last year, chip maker MediaTek has now released the more affordable Helio G80. The Helio G80 was unveiled a month after G70, which was built on the same 12nm process as the G90, but went back a bit on computing power.

The G80 has an octa-core CPU with 2x Cortex-A75 cores that work at 2.0 GHz, while the other 6x Cortex-A55 cores tap 1.8 GHz. This was different from the G70, because the small six Cortex-A55 cores operated at 1.7 GHz instead of 1.8 GHz. The cluster of six Cortex-A55 cores on the G80 runs at 1.8 GHz and manages the “non-demanding tasks”. It supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM that works on a 1,800 MHz frequency and eMMC5.1 storage standard.

The MediaTek Helio G80 is a 4G exclusive SoC that comes with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU for graphic processing. The new chip will be hardware compatible with dual 16-megapixel sensors or a single 48-megapixel camera. It also supports functions such as electronic image stabilization (EIS), roller shutter compensation (RSC) and AI-assisted face unlocking. The new SoC offers connectivity with GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Bluetooth 5.0, Galileo and 4G LTE. MediaTek revealed in a press release that both G70 and G80 SoCs will reach the Indian market later this month with smartphones.

