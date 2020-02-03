MediaTek Helio G70, G80 chipsets launched, will focus on mid-range gaming phones

The new MediaTek chipsets come immediately after Qualcomm also unveiled several mid-range chipsets for upcoming smartphones.

IANS

updated:February 3, 2020, 7:02 PM IST

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G70 and G80 chipsets for affordable gaming smartphones. The mid-range chips will power major smartphone brands, which are coming to the Indian market for the first time later this month. “The gaming market for smartphones is growing and the G-series chipsets from MediaTek offer powerful performance and gameplay functions that enable device manufacturers to innovate and meet the demands of consumer games,” said Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of Wireless Business Unit of MediaTek. .

“The G-series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimize performance, ensure excellent image quality, smooth gameplay and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers,” added Lee. The Helio G70 and G80 from MediaTek are based on a 12 nm process and contain a few powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs that run up to 2 GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs that run up to 1.8 GHz for improved single and multi -core performance.

For gaming, an efficient, powerful 820 MHz Arm Mali-G52 graphics processor works on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 percent improvement to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, improving peak performance and a highly responsive user experience. Both chips also contain a large number of hardware accelerators – special depth motor, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that improves video scanning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240 fps)).

