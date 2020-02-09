Mean Girls’ Lizzy Caplan admits that it is difficult to continue with Janis Ian

Lizzy has a series of iconic characters to her name (Image: Rex; STARZ)

Lizzy Caplan has had a hell of a career for the past 20 years – from cult favorite Freaks and Geeks all the way to her latest role of iconic Annie Wilkes in Castle Rock … but for some she will still be defined as Mean Girls rebel, Janis Ian .

Janis was the anti-Regina George in the 2004 teenage comedy, which to this day is considered one of the most definitive films of the time … but that can be a bit tricky when it comes to moving on.

Speak against Metro.co.uk about being still known as the character, Lizzy admitted, “Yes, it’s a problem.”

However, it is not what she would regard as something she personally struggles with, and added: “It feels like a different life, but it is … no, it is fun.

“It would be great if years later you were in something that people care about. Thats crazy. I don’t know how that ever happens. “

It is safe to say that 16 years later, Lizzy made an attempt to leave that character behind – and she couldn’t be further away than in Castle Rock, an anthology series based on Stephen King’s work.

Lizzy plays, together with Tim Robbins, a young Annie Wilkes, a character who was central to his novel Misery.

The character was played in 1990 by Kathy Bates, who would earn an Oscar for the lead role in the horror thriller – a character that is arguably one of her most defining moments.

So the fact that Lizzy was initially afraid to accept it.

“Yes, it was intimidating,” she said. “I am such a big fan of Kathy Bates and in particular of that performance.

“It was a challenge and my shocking reaction, if I am very honest, I was too scared. Those boots are too hard to fill. “

“But I knew that if I was watching the show and I said no to the occasion, and it was watching another actress who would try, I would have kicked myself in the face,” she laughed.

