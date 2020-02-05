Me Reading Hanuman Chalisa hurts BJP leaders, says Arvind Kejriwal

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister of Delhi said that he wanted BJP leaders to also read the dedicated hymn that is addressed to Hanuman every day.

PTI

updated:February 5, 2020, 9:21 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took a look at the BJP on Wednesday and said his lecture by the Hanuman Chalisa has hurt the leaders of the saffron party.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister of Delhi also said that he wanted BJP leaders to also read the dedicated hymn that is addressed to Hanuman every day.

They will find peace and their language will also improve, said Kejriwal, who attacked his rival prior to the polls in Delhi on February 8.

“I read the Hanuman Chalisa that hurts BJP leaders,” he said.

During an election rally in Kirari on Tuesday in northwestern Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said: “Now Arvind Kejriwal has begun reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In the coming days you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly to happen.”

Kejriwal told a news channel on Monday that he does not need BJP approval for being a Hindu. He also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on stage.

The results of the polls will be announced on 11 February.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.