McGregor vs Cowboy LIVE: UFC 246 fight broadcast, UK start time, latest news

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC tonight when he faces veteran and long-term enemy Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main fight leading UFC 246 in Las Vegas. You can follow the live coverage here, and find out what time the fight is in the UK and how to broadcast it below.

McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight world champion, has not fought since he was defeated by undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unilateral and incredibly controversial match in October 2018. Cerrone, 36, has lost his last two fights and has not won since beating Al Iaquinta in May 2019.

Follow the live coverage of McGregor vs. Cerrone below, as well as all the action of a stacked fight card that includes Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene in the heavyweight and Holly Holm vs. Rachel Pennington in the rooster weight.

2020-01-19T01: 29: 20.350Z

Askarov ranks 12th in the weight category, while Elliot ranks seventh.

A victory for Askarov would see him rise to the top 10. The victory for Elliot would put him on the right track to compete for the flyweight title again.

2020-01-19T01: 24: 59.260Z

Russian Askarov and American Elliot face in the flyweight division.

2020-01-19T01: 18: 31.190Z

Askar Askarov (10-0-1) faces Tim Elliot (15-9-1) below.

2020-01-19T01: 15: 07.176Z

At 24, Haqparast definitely has a bright future, but he was treated in a minute and 10 seconds tonight. Dober clinic.

2020-01-19T01: 13: 15.993Z

And it’s over like this! Dober stops betting on the favorite Haqparast with a left hand and ends the Afghan with strong elbows on the tatami.

2020-01-19T01: 11: 31.530Z

Both men are light to begin with. Haqparast slips in a wild exchange, but recovers quickly.

2020-01-19T01: 10: 08.830Z

It has been said before, but Haqparast really looks like UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum …

2020-01-19T01: 08: 15.203Z

The following is a light combat between Drew Dober (21-9) and his left-handed partner Nasrat Haqparast (11-2).

2020-01-19T01: 00: 13.810Z

Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet by unanimous decision!

2020-01-19T00: 38: 04.043Z

The following is Aleksa Camur against Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight contest.

2020-01-19T00: 35: 31,000Z

McGregor has been warned against Mayweather’s rematch …

2020-01-19T00: 34: 01.000Z

In the first of tonight’s first preliminaries, Sabina Mazo defeated JJ Aldrich by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

2020-01-19T00: 25: 31,000Z

When Conor McGregor goes up to the big screen in his dressing room, getting ready, the sand shakes. The hairs on the arms stand out. For everything he has done that I hated, I actually feel nervous about him. Gone is that noisy façade facade. Maybe it’s just concentration, but there’s no madness. Without her, he looks almost like a child. It turns out that the devil is a liar.

Be on your bare feet for only a fraction of a second. The hurry. Adrenaline Fear. How many of us will ever feel that? How many of us would like to feel that?

It’s hard to know what to do with the billboard. Like Vegas, it leaves you with so many emotions but in very different, confusing and contrasting ways. Fans get restless when there is tactical fighting, however, they love heavyweight Derrick Lewis and his swing style which means he will crush a boy or be hit. There is little skill for this. Losing, with eleven seconds remaining and breathless, a right-handed tedder lands and soon ends with the stunned and helpless Alexander Volkov on the canvas.

Read the full excerpt from Ewan MacKenna’s new book.

2020-01-19T00: 04: 12.000Z

Did you think McGregor was done with boxing? Don’t be so dumb …

“The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing,” said McGregor.

“One of my aspirations now is to win a world boxing title. I think it would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I hope to achieve in the future. And something I will achieve.

“I would love the revenge of Floyd (Mayweather),” McGregor added.

“I thought so, for what was in front of me, very well.

“I thought that with some small adjustments, I would have done even better. So now I feel I could take that victory. “

2020-01-18T23: 50: 49,000Z

What is the complete UFC 246 card?

Principal card

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary Card

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich

2020-01-18T23: 34: 04.333Z

Here is the last preview of tonight’s main event, just to get you excited.

2020-01-18T23: 22: 23.563Z

While waiting, read this.

2020-01-18T23: 12: 46.936Z

Donald Cerrone may be one of the most experienced UFC activists and a real threat to McGregor tonight, but it doesn’t really match the Irish in the bets.

When the UFC website asked him to explain his nickname, he replied: “” I wear boots and a hat. “

The whole speaker.

2020-01-18T22: 57: 05.716Z

If McGregor beats his American veteran Donald Cerrone in his welterweight match at T-Mobile Arena tonight, he plans to fight at least twice as much this year.

However, the weight class and the opponent are irrelevant to McGregor, who added: “It may be Jorge (Masvidal), it may be Kamaru (Usman), it may be Khabib’s rematch, it may be Tony (Ferguson), it may be Justin (Gaethje)

“There are a lot of bright names. It could be Max (Holloway). I don’t care. Activity is what I’m looking for.”

Fight preview

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

McGregor vs. Cerrone is expected to start around 5am GMT.

What TV channel are you on?

The fight will be shown live at BT Sport Box Office.

How do I look at it and how much does it cost?

The fight will cost £ 19.95 from BT Sport Box Office.

You don’t need a BT Sport subscription to buy the fight.

More details on how to buy the fight are available here.

Can I broadcast the fight online?

You can watch the fight on mobile devices with the BT Sport app.

At what weight is the main event?

McGregor vs Cerrone will be a welterweight competition.

What are the odds of fighting?

McGregor to win: 2/5

McGregor by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 12/25

McGregor by decision: 1/8

Closed to win: 2/1

Close by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 7/1

Close by decision: 1/8

Draw or technical draw: 80/1

What are the current UFC light weight ratings?

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje Conor McGregor Donald Cerrone Paul Felder Dan hooker Kevin Lee To the fifth Edson Barboza Anthony Pettis Gregor Gillespie Charles Oliveira Alexander Hernandez Islam Makhachev

What is the latest news?

Conor McGregor head coach John Kavanagh has said the Irishman is in the best form of his career before his return against veteran American Donald Cerrone.

McGregor has now finished his pre-fight bout and will travel to Las Vegas this week before the January 18 fight.

“January 1, last heavy combat today before going to Las Vegas,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter.

“I can honestly say that this is the best I’ve seen and I wasn’t sure it was possible to do it 6 months ago.” You are in luck, I am happy to have a good seat! “

.