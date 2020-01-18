McFarling: Virginia Techs Alleyne is working its way out of the crisis Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia tech newcomer Nahiem Alleyne already felt it in high school: the short absence of his shooting groove, the temporarily lost meaning that every 3-hand he takes.

He knows only one way to deal with it.

The Hokies lost their game against Syracuse 71-69 on Saturday, but Alleyne found himself again. In the 6-of-7 shooting he scored a team high with 17 points, including five 3-point goals in six attempts.

He has now taken 8 of his last 10 hits after making 7 for 42 in six games.

“All good players are in a crisis,” said team-mate Landers Nolley. “He’s a great player, young man. He does his job night after night whether he scores or not. He plays defense. He helps us in other ways, just on the pitch.”

Alleyne again did additional work in this game by scoring four assists and no sales, while scoring three rebounds. But it was the return of his goal experience that encouraged Tech the most.

Alleynes’ total score was the third highest of the season, the highest in an ACC game, and the highest since a 22-point attempt against Chattanooga on December 11th.

“Boy, he looked like a million dollars today,” said tech coach Mike Young.

It wasn’t an accident. Even on days when Tech hasn’t trained in the past few weeks, Alleyne has done that – often until late at night. The Hokies’ firearm enables him to train alone, and the high network on the apparatus forces him to get a lot of arcing during his attempts.

“I usually try to fire at least 500 shots a day,” Alleyne said. “I only do it late at night when no one is at the gym. I like being private, taking pictures, doing repetitions just to clear my mind.”

The extra effort was noticed by his teammates and his trainer. Young has decided to get Alleyne off the bench in the last two games after scoring 15 starts in a row, but he knew the slump wouldn’t last forever.

“This is part of the program you want to create,” said Young about Alleynes self-directed training. “It’s what I’ve always got used to – people who want to be in the gym. The struggles we’re going to have next week, in two weeks, won’t be because they’re not working on it.”

Alleyne was a big reason why Tech had a chance to win this game after falling 16 points in the first half. In the second half he scored 14 of his points. Tech did a great job moving the ball to find the open man, and he was often that guy.

“It was a great shoot,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

Alleynes 3-hand came when the Hokies lagged 11, 9, 8 and 6 points. His last field goal was a pull-up, which reduced Syracuse’s lead by 1:21 to 68-67.

Tech could never take the lead in the second half, but Alleyne’s efforts were recognized. It was also a symbol of what Young wants to see when someone on the team runs into trouble.

“We have a good group of workers who are serious,” said Young. “It is important to them. For the most part, Nahiem is dropping out of this today because he invested the work to make it happen.”