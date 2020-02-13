McClatchy, the second largest US newspaper group, goes bankrupt

The Miami Herald, one of McClatchy’s 30 newspapers, recently agreed to sell its downtown headquarters to signal the industry’s financial problems

McClatchy, the second largest newspaper group in the US, announced on Thursday that it would file for bankruptcy protection in the latest turmoil for the struggling media sector.

The company announced plans to continue operating its 30 regional newspapers, including the Miami Herald and the Kansas City Star, to reduce most of its debt and focus on “digital transformation”.

A restructuring plan included in the bankruptcy filing could transfer ownership of the newspaper chain to the private equity group Chatham Asset Management and end McClatchy’s listing.

The bankruptcy filing seeks to reduce some of McClatchy’s debt, which has a pension shortage of more than half a billion dollars.

Commitment to journalism

“McClatchy remains a strong operating company with a permanent commitment to independent journalism that spans five generations of my family,” said CEO Kevin McClatchy.

“This restructuring is a necessary and positive step forward for the company.”

The move is in the midst of the escalating turmoil in the newspaper industry, with most legacy businesses struggling to transition to digital news and technology platforms, which account for a majority of online advertising revenue.

The newspaper circulation in the United States has reached its lowest level in decades, and many readers are turning to digital news

Gannett, the largest US newspaper publisher, approved a merger with rival GateHouse last year to address the challenges of the difficult sector on a larger scale.

Some former renowned daily newspapers faced bankruptcy, others saw the value of their companies decline sharply.

An estimated 2,000 local U.S. newspapers, most of them weekly, have disappeared in the past decade, as has about half of newspaper jobs. This emerges from various studies.

Craig Forman, President and CEO of McClatchy, was optimistic that the company could maintain its journalistic traditions after a restructuring.

“At this important moment for independent local journalism in the public interest, a reorganized capital structure will enable McClatchy to continue our digital transformation strategy and continue to produce strong local journalism that is essential to the communities we serve “said Forman.

McClatchy papers have received numerous awards, but the company was in debt, which increased with the acquisition of rival Knight-Ridder for $ 4.5 billion in 2006.

Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University who follows the sector, said McClatchy’s suffering was “following the story of chain-owned ownership” by accumulating debts that prevented him from investing in future technologies ,

“I have been arguing for some time that the very real challenges newspapers face through social media and the decline in advertising without the business needs to satisfy shareholders and pay off debts would seem far less burdensome,” said Kennedy.

“It is a shame that McClatchy cannot simply disappear. Many of his newspapers are free to pursue their own future and may find dedicated local owners who reinvest in them and set them on the path to a sustainable future.”

