(AP) – McClatchy, who has filed for bankruptcy protection, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states. The papers include The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee. The company says the newspapers will continue to work if it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The newspaper industry has been destroyed by the changing technology, which means that the vast majority of people are looking for news online. McClatchy’s origins date back to 1857 when it began publishing a four-page newspaper in Sacramento, California, after the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.

McClatchy, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, has 30 newspapers in 14 states.

The publisher of the Miami Herald, the Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country are asking for bankruptcy protection.

The newspapers include The Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star and will continue to operate while McClatchy reorganizes under bankruptcy protection, the company said. The publisher’s origins date back to 1857 when it began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, after the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.

Here is a list of McClatchy’s newspapers:

CALIFORNIA

The Fresno Bee, Fresno

Merced Sun-Star, Merced

The Modesto Bee, Modesto

The Sacramento bee, Sacramento

The grandstand, San Luis Obispo

FLORIDA

Bradenton Herald, Bradenton

El Nuevo Herald, Miami

Miami Herald, Miami

GEORGIA

Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus

The Telegraph, Macon

IDAHO

Idaho statesmen, Boise

ILLINOIS

Belleville News Democrat, Belleville

KANSAS

The Wichita Eagle, Wichita

KENTUCKY

Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington

MISSISSIPPI

Sun Herald, Biloxi

MISSOURI

The Kansas City Star, Kansas City

NORTH CAROLINA

The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte

The Herald-Sun, Durham

The News & Observer, Raleigh

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Beaufort Gazette, Beaufort

The state, Columbia

The island package, Hilton Head Island

The Sun News, Myrtle Beach

The Herald, Rock Hill

PENNSYLVANIA

Center Daily Times, State College

TEXAS

Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth

WASHINGTON

Bellingham Herald, Bellingham

Tri-City Herald, Kennewick

The Olympian, Olympia

The News Tribune, Tacoma

. (TagsToTranslate) newspaper