McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue | News

(AP) – McClatchy, who has filed for bankruptcy protection, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states. The papers include The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee. The company says the newspapers will continue to work if it reorganizes under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The newspaper industry has been destroyed by the changing technology, which means that the vast majority of people are looking for news online. McClatchy’s origins date back to 1857 when it began publishing a four-page newspaper in Sacramento, California, after the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.
Here is a list of McClatchy’s newspapers:
CALIFORNIA
The Fresno Bee, Fresno
Merced Sun-Star, Merced
The Modesto Bee, Modesto
The Sacramento bee, Sacramento
The grandstand, San Luis Obispo
FLORIDA
Bradenton Herald, Bradenton
El Nuevo Herald, Miami
Miami Herald, Miami
GEORGIA
Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus
The Telegraph, Macon
IDAHO
Idaho statesmen, Boise
ILLINOIS
Belleville News Democrat, Belleville
KANSAS
The Wichita Eagle, Wichita
KENTUCKY
Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington
MISSISSIPPI
Sun Herald, Biloxi
MISSOURI
The Kansas City Star, Kansas City
NORTH CAROLINA
The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte
The Herald-Sun, Durham
The News & Observer, Raleigh
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Beaufort Gazette, Beaufort
The state, Columbia
The island package, Hilton Head Island
The Sun News, Myrtle Beach
The Herald, Rock Hill
PENNSYLVANIA
Center Daily Times, State College
TEXAS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth
WASHINGTON
Bellingham Herald, Bellingham
Tri-City Herald, Kennewick
The Olympian, Olympia
The News Tribune, Tacoma
