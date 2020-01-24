Thanks to opener Altamesh Khan’s first hit of 85, MCC ‘A’ dominated the Mane Cricket Academy by 10 points for their second win in the MCC Under-19 Super League Cricket League played at Oval Maidan here on Friday.

Brief scores

MCC ‘A’: 216-8: (Altamesh Khan 85, Vedprakash Jaiswal 59; Rohit Kamble 3-46, Prithvik Pandit 2-43) bt Mane Cricket Academy: 200 all in 39.3 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Shashwat Jagtap 45 , Prithvik Pandit 33) by 16 tracks. M0M: Altamesh Khan.

Kharat, Bhatt shine

Bandra IES New English’s strong opponents, thanks to the lethal bowling of Shubham Kharat (5-24) and Manan Bhatt (3-4), beat Hansraj Morarjee Public by eight wickets to enter the B Khichadia suburban schools quarterfinals -Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools Under- 16 Cricket tournament here on Friday. After dismissing Hansraj Morarjee for 84, the English IES boys chased the target with eight wickets in hand.

One day the ball dominated the bat in almost all the quarterfinals, Borivali’s Swami Viveknand, who claimed to have bagged the Giles shield for boys under the age of 14, beat Jamnabai Narsee by nine wickets, Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Succor knocked down Rustomjee International by eight wickets and Parle Tilak took Dhirubhai Ambani by an identical margin.

Brief scores

Pre-quarters: Jamnabai Narsee: 86 (V Varad 5-22) lost to Swami Vivekanand Int. (Borivali) 88-1 (Angkrish R * 50) by nine wkts. Gokuldham, Goregaon: 274 (R Thakur 69, M Parab 45; S Salgavkar 4-29) bt Don Bosco, Borivali: 94 (K Jain 6-15, V Kadam 3-17) by 180 races. Rustomjee Int., Dahisar: 109 (V Patel 35; A Agle 4-25) lost to Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Succor 110-2 by eight weeks. Speaks Tilak, Marathi: 128 (V Ahire 48) bt St. Joseph, Malad: 44.

.