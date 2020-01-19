Mayweather teases Connor McGregor to fight him again

Floyd Moneyman Mayweather ignited social media when he posted a photo of himself and UFC fighter Connor McGregor in a poster for potential revenge.

This happened quickly after the UFC champion eliminated his opponent, Donald Cerrone, just 40 seconds into the ring for the main UFC 246 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Floyd shared the poster to lure Connor to a game.

The last time they fought in the ring was in August 2017. It was a highly publicized match in the history of boxing. After Mayweather won the match, the two men spoke of possible revenge.

The information gathered is that, Mayweather Promotions and the organizers of the UFC are in talks for a show this year. The 42-year-old boxer wants to hang his gloves in style.

He continued to share another poster but this time teasing Khabib Nurmagomedov. What makes these posters credible and interesting is that they contain the logos of all stakeholders and sponsors, including the dates on which the fight may take place.

Check the image below:

It will be the fight of the decade if the organizers agree.