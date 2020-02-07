Mayor program creates Hollywood jobs for people with color

HOLLYWOOD, California. – It hasn’t happened often, but the few times it has changed David Ramon’s life.

“Going to the movies was a rarity because I was low on income in East LA. There were only a few cases when I went to the cinema, but my parents always asked me: What did you learn? I’ve always tried to repeat the lesson I took from the film, ”said Ramon.

In lessons from his favorite films, he learned perhaps the greatest lesson of all – his life as a vocation.

“war of stars. Jurassic Park. ET that my parents showed me at an early age. It was more about imagination, he said

He wanted to be a director, tell a few unknown stories about the community he grew up in, while highlighting L.A.’s bags.

“I started feeling the difficulty of being a minority and not knowing anyone else in the industry and finding a way to get in,” said Ramon.

Then Ramon applied and was accepted into Evolve. Mayor Eric Garcetti and various filmmakers launched the Evolve Entertainment Fund to create more diversity in the entertainment industry, internships, and ultimately jobs for the colored and low-income people.

“It was an amazing opportunity for Mayor Garcetti to take a chance for young creators in eastern LA,” said Ramon.

During his time at Evolve, Ramon was an intern at IMAX Entertainment. He was then hired by one of Evolve’s partners: Altered LA, where he now acts as an assistant to the management of the founder Marcos Cline. He learns the entertainment business by helping his boss read scripts for potential films.

Meanwhile, of course, his desk was adorned with collectibles of his favorites. Quiet cheerleaders as he breaks into the shop, faint memories of how far he has come.

As if he finally wasn’t looking at Hollywood from the outside.