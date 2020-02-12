Mayor of Overland Park considers T-Mobile – Sprint merger | News

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A major hurdle has been removed for the merger of T-Mobile with Sprint after a federal judge has decided to approve the deal, causing officials in Overland Park to wonder how the city will be affected.

Mayor Overland Park Carl Gerlach will give his state of the city speech on Thursday and he will probably be confronted with questions about what will happen to the city economically if this merger finally takes place.

Gerlach has worked to put the deal in a positive light and said it is an opportunity to hire people and continue to grow in what he believes is a very well-trained workforce.

Sprint has maintained its headquarters location on campus for more than 20 years, but the company sold the property in a deal that was closed last summer. Sprint currently rents out a large part of the current owner’s Sprint Campus and Gerlach said the city understands that this will continue to be the case with T-Mobile.

The mayor also said that once the merger officially takes place, T-Mobile could relocate jobs and certain jobs to their headquarters in the Seattle suburb of Washington, Washington. Although there is no specific number at the moment, Gerlach expects that the number of jobs currently located on the metro will remain the same.

“I don’t think jobs will be lost. I think they’ll keep the tasks roughly the same as what I’ve heard,” he told KCTV5 News. “They still have most of the campus under Sprint, now T-Mobile / Sprint, so I think there will be the same number of jobs here that there were at the moment.”

Although it is not clear how many jobs will remain in Overland Park, T-Mobile says it will have more than 3,500 additional full-time US employees than the independent companies would have had, and 11,000 more people by 2024.

Although the deal still needs some approvals, T-Mobile expects to close them from 1 April.

