Mayor of Miami Beach wants last call for spring break earlier

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The mayor of Miami Beach wants a spring call earlier this year for alcohol.

Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end in South Beach at 5 p.m. in March. It is now five o’clock in the city.

“No community wants to (a) drink hard, party hard, everything is going well,” he said.

City commissioners were expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday before a preliminary vote.

It can then be completed during a committee meeting on 26 February.

If approved, the reduced drinking hours would start on 6 March.

Critics claim that it is too rapid a turn. Many bars, restaurants and hotels have all their plans for the spring break, and business owners claim that the proposal really gives them a turn.

“I have 80 hotels between Ocean Drive and Collins. They are fully booked. They have the highest rates for March, ”said Ceci Velasco, executive director of the Ocean Drive Association.

The affected companies are along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Collins Avenue and part of Washington Avenue and the area around Española Way.

“We’ve been doing it since the 1920s. This has been a 5-hour city,” said David Wallack, owner of the Tropical Cafe in Mango.

Wallack said the earliest last call would harm the Miami Beach nightlife brand that so many were working so hard to build, and said it could even lead to staff changes.

“That would make many people unemployed,” he said.

But the mayor said he was following a lesson from previous years by proposing this earliest final call.

“Our city has closed the causeways for two consecutive marches,” Gelber said. “Police commissioners are calling on the mayor to close the roads – we cannot control this.”

