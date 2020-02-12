Mayor Lucas’ first budget in Kansas City makes waves | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas says his first State of the City address scheduled for Wednesday will be a speech for meat and potatoes, although some programs are already expecting funding to be reduced.

Residents of Kansas City can expect to hear him talk about his marijuana pardard plan, zero rate transit, infrastructure, violent crime and other basic services.

The city council approved a measure to eliminate public transportation in Kansas City. Lucas plans to deliver the annual city budget to the City Council on Thursday, and it is expected to include nearly $ 5 million for his zero-rate transit initiative.

“We can still come up with a fair budget, a budget that is also capable of raising our financing amount with KCATA from $ 58 million to $ 63 million. I think that’s excellent and I think it’s a sign of the city’s commitment to zero-transit transit, “he told KCTV5 news.

Lucas said there were layoffs in the budget and that a good amount of efficiency needed to be added so that they could make the necessary changes to achieve a zero rate. The project is expected to cost around $ 8 million.

The mayor’s office said that more money for the initiative is expected from a private entity.

Although the money seems to be shifting towards transit services, KCTV5 News is also following reports of a $ 500,000 reduction in funding for Children’s Mercy Hospital from the city.

The mayor would not answer questions about this, but says the city has commitments in the areas of mental health investment, social workers in the Kansas City police station, health services for youth and youth health care, and the budget will reflect that.

“First of all, I do not confirm that at all because the budget has not run out,” Lucas said about investigating the austerity reports. “There are scarce resources, but I think that if you really look at what we are trying to tackle and fund to suggest that only one institution can provide a set of services that are vital to the people of Kansas City, you mean ignores many others every day. “

Children’s Mercy sent a statement to KCTV5 News on Tuesday saying they were confused by the devastating cut, and added that it was unexpected and they heard about it from the media. Hospital officials said that a possible reduction threatens the health and well-being of our children.

“This unexpected and drastic reduction, which we have heard about in the media today, threatens the health and well-being of our children. The city funds that we receive, usually around $ 650,000 a year, are used to compensate for the more than $ 3.5 million in uncompensated care that we offer to disadvantaged and often uninsured children in Kansas City, Missouri. As a non-profit hospital, we care for the most vulnerable children, including those with physical, mental and behavioral problems caused by the violence in our city. We support the mayor’s call for more money to tackle mental health problems, especially for our children. So we are confused by this devastating cut. “

A spokesperson for the hospital rejected a request from KCTV5 News for an interview on Wednesday. KCTV5 News has also asked city officials about the total costs for the Chiefs parade last Wednesday, but has not yet received details of the costs.

