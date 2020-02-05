Mayor: ‘Joy ride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A deranged driver who made a “joy ride” on Wednesday along the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route was forced into action by law enforcement officers who subsequently arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint , according to officials and video footage of the incident.

The Clay County Sheriff delegates threw Stop Sticks away and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped when it approached the crowd near Union Station, police said. Video posted by WDAF-TV had officers approach the car with drawn weapons before they took two people into custody. The arrest occurred about three hours before the parade started and no one was injured.

Suspect arrested after chase along Chiefs Championship Parade Route

thanks to Zeb Campbell

Mayor Quinton Lucas told the TV station that it was a disabled driver who “made a pleasure ride” and was not related to terrorism. He praised the rapid response of the officers who responded, who were welcomed by fans who witnessed the incident.

“We have more heroes to cheer up today,” Lucas said.

Fans flocked to the center of Kansas City in early Wednesday for the parade and gathering to celebrate the first Super Bowl championship of the Chiefs in 50 years. Some even camped at night to reserve choice sites along the route, taking the team from the intersection of Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard to the rally outside Union Station.

“This is so amazing,” said Shauntel Lyons, 40, from Kansas City, who was a cheerleader of Chiefs from 2003 to 2005. “I learned so many great lessons from my time with the team. To bring them the trophy after 50 years seeing home take years is so gratifying. I’m just glad I can be part of it. “

Fans bundled for cold conditions and the forecast said that 2 to 3 inches of snow was possible during the parade.

The Kansas Legislature took a day off to celebrate, and their Missouri counterparts planned a light working day. Many companies in the area also planned to close or open according to a limited schedule. In Children’s Mercy Kansas City, first aid in the central downtown hospital will be open, but appointments and some operations have been moved or moved.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, an estimated 800,000 people flocked to the victory parade, destroying expectations in a city with a population of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​around 2 million. Mobile towers were overwhelmed by the crowd and motorists began to park and walk alongside the highway while the exits got stuck.

The city has learned from that experience by adding a temporary cell tower and increasing the number of portable toilets from 700 to 200. Officials are also increasing the number of lost childcare stations, which was considered crucial after about 100 young people were separated from their caregivers in 2015.

To alleviate parking congestion, the city offered more than 400 buses to run free shuttles, which left the drop-off sites every 20 to 30 seconds full of fans. During the Royals parade, buses failed and many fans did not reach the parade because the buses got stuck in traffic.

Police Major Chip Huth said law enforcement of 19 surrounding agencies would help to protect the masses.

