Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) – Mayor Jim Kenney said the future of the iconic Philadelphia momers’ parade was “in danger” in the aftermath of several black-faced mummies. Kenney sent a letter to Mummers executives on Thursday requesting a meeting to discuss changes to the parade.

Mummers gape at the mayor’s letter, which blames the mummers for what the mayor calls a lack of control and oversight.

In the letter, Kenney calls the Mummers Parade “one of the city’s most unique and recognizable traditions,” but says that Philadelphia will be forced to consider alternatives if the leadership cannot commit to “significant change.” “.

“Mummers groups are committed to avoiding damage to the parade’s reputation due to racial insensitivity and harmful behavior,” wrote Kenney, “but the future of the parade is in jeopardy if Mummers management does nothing no immediate changes to better control the parade and get organized.

“This parade has an infamous history of the use of themes insensitive to race and culture, and the repeated inability of Mummers leaders to control the use of blackface by certain participants threatens the city’s continued support for the parade . Despite your progress in recent years, every time a parade participant makes fun of our black community through the deliberate and ignorant use of blackface, it exacerbates the association of the parade with racism and fanaticism. “

Kenney says the city will offer recommendations on how the Mummers divisions – Comics, Fancies, String, Fancy Brigade and Wench – are organized.

According to Kenney, alternatives to the mummy parade could be the city hosting its own New Year’s parade or imposing conditions on the informal cost forgiveness it offers to cultural heritage parades.

On January 1, the Froggy Carr Club was disqualified from the 2020 competition after two members wore a black face during the parade. Members insisted that they were not black, claiming that their costume was Gritty-themed, referring to the Flyers mascot.

A lawyer for the mummies told CBS3 that the two men sneaked past the checkpoints and were banned.

But the history of the Mummers Parade is steeped in controversy due to other cases of racism, including members wearing black faces in recent years.

The series of incidents has upset others beyond the mayor.

The letter comes as Philadelphia City Council introduced legislation that would penalize citizens for race-insensitive behavior in public places, such as wearing a black face.

“We would not want to support such programs that will be truly disrespectful, racist and simply offensive to the citizens of the city of Philadelphia,” said Councilor Cindy Bass, who introduced the bill.

If passed, the legislation will result in at least a fine of $ 75 as well as a suspension of at least five years of walking in a public parade.

It reads as follows: “No one shall, with the specific intention of intimidating or threatening another person, or with the specific intention of hiding his identity during the commission of a lawful activity, wear a mask, a black face, a hood or any other device or means to hide, conceal, or cover any part of the face (for the purpose of hiding their identity) on public property or private property in this city without the express written permission of the owner or occupier of the property. “

Blackface is defined in the bill as “a form of theatrical makeup used primarily by non-black artists to depict the caricature of a black person, and which is generally considered to be offensive to African Americans”.

Mummers president John Pignotti told CBS3 that they would not comment unless their leaders were given the opportunity to meet and fully discuss the mayor’s letter.

It is not known when the meetings between the mayor and Mummers officials will begin. Bass says she plans to meet with them on Monday.

The bill could be adopted as early as March.

Howard Monroe and Chantee Lans from CBS3 contributed to this report.

Note: this content is subject to a strict embargo on the local market. If you share the same market as the contributor to this article, you cannot use it on any platform.