Mayim Bialik publishes an epic Big Bang Theory meeting with Kaley Cuoco

It was an epic meeting for part of the Big Bang Theory gang (Image: CBS / Instagram)

Mayim Bialik has shared an epic Big Bang Theory meeting with former co-star Kaley Cuoco.

Despite the popular sitcom that ends in 2019, fans are still absolutely obsessed with the show, which chronicles the trials and tribulations of a band of maladaptive scientists, who become friends with their silly neighbor Penny (Cuoco).

Bialik, who first rose to fame in the cult series Blossom, played Amy’s character on the show, which eventually married the main character Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

And, although the show came to an end, it seems that the main cast is still firm friends when Bialik and Cuoco got together for an epic selfie posted on Instagram.

“2020 is starting strong for celebrity sightings,” Bialik wrote along with the complement. “My God, it’s Kaley Cuoco!”

Amy and Penny met in real life? We sincerely love to see it! Does anyone have the Big Bang Theory theme stuck in their heads now, or just us?

We believe it is fortunate that Cuoco has found time to pose for a stealthy selfie, since he has been extraordinarily busy filming a project.

The actress was recently taken taking a break in Rome while filming The Flight Attendant.

The new HBO Max series will see her play Cassandra Bowden, who wakes up in a hotel room with a hangover from hell after a party too strong in Dubai.

To make matters worse, he discovers that there is a corpse at his side and suspects that it may have something to do with it.

The 34-year-old woman has said that this program has been her “most challenging” project and has warned fans that she is nothing like The Big Bang Theory.

When shedding some light on her new program on Instagram through her Cuoco Cup series, she said: “Don’t be like,” Oh, she’s Penny, she can’t do anything else. “I know that’s going to say, I’m already aware, it’s okay, I’m ready.

