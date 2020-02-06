The influential and social media comedian Mallika Dua, who appeared in the short film “Nawab,” which also features Aparshakti Khurana, says she wants to work more on films and shows because she is a trained actress.

Mallika has appeared in the web series “The Trip”, and films such as “Hindi Medium”, “Namaste England” and “Zero”, to name a few.

Mallika Dua: “Maybe I play comedy roles more easily than others”

“What most people don’t know is that I am a trained actor. I have a acting degree; I have never seen myself as an actor. Only in our film industry, people do not see comedy as a branch of acting. Maybe I do comedy roles more easily than others. They also throw me at them more frequently. But I want to do a variety of roles and that is why the short film “Nawa” spoke to me. My way forward is simply to write more, audition more and experiment with the work I get, ”Mallika told IANS.

The story of the short film revolves around a broken marriage of a couple and their dog Nawab. Mallika plays a girl who has a pet care center.

The film also features Maria Goretti, Geetika Vidya, Seema Pawha and is directed by Mansi Jain.

The film premiered on the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films YouTube channel on Wednesday.

When asked about his experience of working with Aparshakti, Mallika said: “Working with Aparshakti is great. We filmed for a whole day and he is a talented actor. We had a connection quite north of India, which was fun! It is really fun!

Does Mallika have a pet at home? “I love cats. My sister has a cat and she is like my own cat. I am quite obsessed with her. Previously I found cute cats from a distance and now when my sister got this cat, I started to get attached. It changed our lives. It really I want a cat, but my lifestyle is quite busy, unpredictable. If I had the right help and routine life, I would have gotten five fat Persian cats at home … “That’s the ideal situation,” the actress smiled.

