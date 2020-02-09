Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig crack up oscars while presenting Gig in Audition

By the night of Oscar, it is usually a bit late to try and impress the Academy.

But that didn’t stop Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig from using their presentation moment to auditioning for all directors who had gathered at the Dolby Theater in LA on Sunday.

When handing out the trophies for both costume design and production design, something initially seemed to go wrong when the duo entered the stage with a sour face.

“Tonight we will honor the work … you know what? I can’t do it,” Kristen cut himself off.

“Because we are upset,” Maya agreed. “Ooh, we are upset,” her friend supported her.

“We are PO’d. I see red. I am T’d off. I am steamed. I’m sorry, we are too upset to do this,” Maya spat, before the two left the stage … only to stop in their tracks and return with beautiful smug expressions.

“Guys … we’re not mad,” Kristen revealed. “That was an act.” “We were acting,” Maya confirmed.

#Oscars Moment: @MayaRudolph and Kristen Wiig can do it all. pic.twitter.com/44yWPGJYNv

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 10 February 2020

Kristen – herself an Oscar nominee, thanks to her original scenario of “Bridesmaids” – explained: “We only know that there are many directors tonight”, while the camera tried to smile around Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

“We just wanted them to know we are doing more than comedy,” Maya continued – before the problems were re-brewed.

“Oh, that was my sentence,” Kristen murmured before Maya turned against her: “Well, I think it’s mine now, son!”

“How would you know?! You were always gone when I was a kid!” Kristen shouted back – before the complacency returned.

“See? Acting,” she boasted when Scorsese burst into the audience.

The pair was not even nearly finished; after awarding the Academy Award for Best Production Design to Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood”, they have certainly also won all musical directors in the audience (but perhaps not a confused-looking Billie Eilish) with a fantastic musical montage, which you can view below!

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View Photo Gallery

Getty

The stunning look that really caught the eye during the 2020 Academy Awards