Maya Moore uses her star power to free Missouri Man

WNBA star Maya Moore does everything she can to solve the case of a Missouri man who she believes is innocent. In an interview with the New York Times, the 30-year-old athlete said she would suspend the season and the 2020 Olympics to draw attention to the troubling case.

This is not the first time that Moore, a member of the Minnesota Lynx basketball team, has missed a season. Last year, she also decided to stay out of court and fight for criminal justice reform and a new trial against Jonathan Irons, a man who has been in prison for 50 years for burglary and assault.

In an interview with The Times, Moore says she met Irons over a decade ago while visiting the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri. He was 16 when the prosecution claimed he had broken into and attacked a St. Louis homeowner with a gun. The incident resulted in the home owner being shot in the head and later identifying Iron as the culprit, although no other evidence supported his claim. The African American Irons was brought to trial as an adult. A pure white jury found him guilty.

That was in 1997. Since then, Irons and his lawyer have maintained his innocence. Moore has joined her struggle to bring freedom now 39 years old.

Jonathan Irons has been held behind bars since he was 16. Maya Moore hopes to free him. (Photo: Jonathan Irons wins Facebook with justice)

Although the Lynx basketball organization supports her decision, Moore’s presence on the court is missing. Since its rookie season, NBC News has reported that the rookie of 2011 won four championships and won two Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

