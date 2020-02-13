“May not disclose views”: Swapan Dasgupta’s Local Leader Advice Post Delhi Rout Irks Bengal BJP

Kolkata: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta’s suggestion on social media that his party should project a first ministerial face before the state polls are held, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah cannot be a deputy for local leadership, his party does not seem to have gone well .

Speaking with News18, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that Dasgupta should not have made his suggestions public. “He is a senior party leader and he can give suggestions for how to improve the party. But I think that such suggestions should not be made through public / social media platforms. Such issues are the internal affairs of the party and should ideally be discussed in the internal meetings of the party, “said Ghosh.

The BJP chief also tried to downplay Ghosh’s suggestions. “In the past, whether we won or lost polls, our party preferred not to project a ministerial face. In Bengal we have assembly polls in 2021 and I think we will discuss this issue before we make the final decision. ”

On February 11, Dasgupta tweeted: “3 obvious lessons for BJP after Delhi: 1) Ideological issues must be complemented by a solid governance agenda. 2) There must be a vibrant local unit with the presence of mohalla, and not only during polls 3) A first ministerial face is a must. Modi-Shah cannot be a replacement. ”

Dasgupta’s remark came after BJP did not perform well in the Delhi elections, where it was reduced to one figure, while the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won 62 out of 70 seats.

Responding to Dasgupta’s comments, the spokesman for the Trinamool congress said Colonel Diptanshu Chaudhary (retd): “Thank you, Mr. Swapan Dasgupta for realizing the hard facts after you have been in power since 2014 and I am sure this is not was rocket science. A political party such as BJP, which is ideologically driven, cannot be a party of two individuals. ”

He added: ‘The drink of BJP’s best practices includes the final stage of strengthening Hindutva and anti-Pakistani rhetoric, rolling out the oratory of Modi, boxing the opposition as anti-citizens, carpet bombing with heavyweight MPs, but it doesn’t work every time. It must be followed by “roti, kapda, makan” that must be visible on the ground. As for Bengal BJP, it is daydreaming that people have opened doors for them. ”

He added: “Peter Drucker must have had some tendency about Bengali BJP when he told his” Crab Theory “in management techniques. In Bengal BJP, every leader spends most of his time knocking down others or defaming or banning them in public. They must still be seen as a serious political party to whom the future of the next generation of Bengal can be transferred.

“Thirdly, people like Dilip Ghosh cannot be seen as leaders, but for fools who can earn the cheers of karyakartas by quoting dialogues. The mandate does not believe them against a strong leader like Mamata Banerjee. “

