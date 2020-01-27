Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sport

Kobe Bryant spent all 20 of his seasons in the NBA as one of the fiercest rivals for the Dallas Mavericks. These included the Los Angeles Lakers, who won five NBA titles superbly.

None of that matters this Sunday. The Mavericks pay their respects hours after Bryant’s tragic death at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident that, among other things, claimed the life of his daughter.

Owner Mark Cuban announced on Sunday evening that no Mavericks player will wear Bryant’s No. 24 shirt anymore. The team decided to withdraw this number.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: “Our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again.”

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

It’s little things like this that allow us to step back and see what Bryant’s life and legacy meant for the wider NBA world.

We have seen a surge of sadness and shock from some of the greatest games since news of Bryant’s death came over the news wire. We saw players on the pitch who let their emotions work.

Cubans and the outsiders make it clear how devastated they are when Bryant retires.

We wouldn’t be surprised if other NBA teams followed their lead.