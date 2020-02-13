Mavericks star Luka Doncic returns to action on Wednesday

Kevin Jairaj-VS Sport TODAY

The Dallas Mavericks get starguard Luka Doncic back for Wednesday night’s outing against Sacramento Kings after missing the last seven outings with a sprained ankle.

The team made this announcement something for the tipoff Wednesday night in Dallas.

#Mavericks guards Luka Dončić (sprain judge ankle) and Delon Wright (sprain judge ankle) are both available tonight.

Center Dwight Powell (court Achilles operation) and newly acquired attacker Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will both be inactive.

– Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 13, 2020

In the midst of what would otherwise be an MVP calibration season, Doncic’s ankle problems cost him a combined 11 games.

The sophomore is on average 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 helps on the season. Dallas currently has a record of 32-22 on its way to the All-Star Break and is 5-6 in the games that Doncic has not played.