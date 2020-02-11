Mavericks sign Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and do without Ryan Broekhoff

Photo: Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, who decided against Ryan Broekhoff to create a roster for their new addition.

Kidd-Gilchrist completed his buyout with the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend.

Source: The Mavs released SG Ryan Broekhoff to create a squad for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Broekhoff shot 40.3% from the 3-point range in 59 games in two seasons with the Mavs.

After Kidd-Gilchrist scored an average of 8.6 points per game in eight seasons with the Hornets, the scenery changes.

He will provide the Mavericks with a solid defense needed to protect some of the Western Conference’s more talented wingers.

The 29-year-old Broekhoff appeared in 59 games and played an average of 10.7 minutes per game in his two seasons with the Mavericks.

Broekhoff is a three-point shooter with a career of 40.3 percent, although he was not used much.

The Aussie was a favorite in the locker room because he was loved by his teammates.

After the news of his release, Broekhoff posted on Instagram to thank several people: