Mavericks ’Kristaps Porzingis has a broken nose, doubtful for Friday

Star Dallas Maverick’s big man Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ugly loss of face during Wednesday night’s outburst for the Memphis Grizzlies.

As crazy as it might seem after seeing him bleeding profusely from the nose, Porzingis remained in play. After all, he is a real unicorn.

There is better news in this area for Dallas. Despite having a broken nose, Porzingis is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis (facial damage) is listed as questionable for the Mavericks game against the Wizards on Friday. Porzingis said he had a broken nose in Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies, but he returned to that game.

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) 6 February 2020

We are sure that the big man will look like “The Masked Singer”, but he will try.

Porzingis scores an average of 35.0 points and 12.0 rebounds over the past three games. Dallas wants him on the field with Luka Doncic still sidelined due to an ankle injury.