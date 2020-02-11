Mauricio Pochettino sends a message to Manchester United about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino remains connected with a move to Manchester United (Photo: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino admits that he “would like” to return to the Premier League and says that he is “ready and waiting for a new challenge” because he remains connected to a move to Manchester United.

The Argentinian manager has been out of work since he was fired by Tottenham in November, just five months after leading Spurs to the Champions League final.

Despite his recent ax, Pochettino is still considered one of the best coaches in the world and a number of clubs have expressed an interest in securing his signature.

While Manchester United remains with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the time being, Ed Woodward is said to have put Pochettino on a shortlist of three to replace the Norwegian if the results don’t improve.

And Pochettino has repeated his desire to return to England and says he believes his next challenge will be “fantastic.”

“Frankly, I would like to work in the Premier League,” he said on the podcast In The Pink.

“It will be hard, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights to save his job in Old Trafford (Photo: Getty)

“It is a moment of recovery, to think a bit about yourself and be ready, because something can always happen in football and you have to be ready for it.

“I am ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the faith and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic. “

Pochettino was largely impressed by Tottenham after he joined the club from Southampton in 2014 and transformed Spurs into contenders in the Premier League and the Champions League.

But Spurs made a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign and became 14th in the English top flight when they decided to say goodbye to Pochettino.

Tottenham climbed on the table under ex-manager Jose Mourinho of Chelsea and Manchester United and is only four points lower than the top four for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Before the winter break, Mourinho took a 2-0 win over defending champion Manchester City and progressed in the FA Cup at the expense of Southampton.

