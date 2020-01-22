Mauricio Pochettino 'excited about the job of Man Utd manager and in talks with the club'

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly in talks with Man Utd about the replacement of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The 47-year-old was closely associated with Old Trafford after his dismissal as Tottenham boss in November.

After Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, he was to succeed United before Solskjær’s impressive appearance as interim chief earned him a full-time appearance.

But United’s bosses are now considering what options they have in the face of the club’s inconsistent performance and results.

The Italian media broadcaster Alfredo Pedulla reported that United has already started discussions with Pochettino, who would like to return to the management of Old Trafford.

However, the Argentine is firmly convinced that he will only take over the reins if he has full control over the transfers.

Mourinho has often had a dispute with the United Board because he was unable to achieve his main goals.

Pochettino had a similar experience at Spurs, where he was often hampered by Daniel Levy’s frugal deals in the transfer market.

Solskjaer is under fire in Old Trafford

United has consistently supported Solskjaer in this role, but knows that a manager of Pochettino’s references won’t be out of a job for long.

Both he and former Juve boss Max Allegri top the list of candidates to be taken on by Solskjaer.

The Norwegian are under increasing pressure at United after a disappointing loss to rival Liverpool on Sunday.

He has also come under fire for treating Marcus Rashford after being accused of not protecting his players.

The 21-year-old Rashford suffered a double tension break in the back, which put him out of action for up to three months.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright claimed Solskjaer was playing selfishly against Rashford to improve his own funds, although he knew the striker was injured, but the United boss struck back.

“I never stood in front of the team,” said Solskjaer. “I always put the team and the club ahead of everything else.”