Matthew Perry joins his “friends” on Instagram

entertainment

Let’s just call today: “The one where Matthew Perry joins Instagram.”

The former actor of “Friends” has finally joined the social media platform, much to the delight of his former co-star Lisa Kudrow, who announced his arrival.

“Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife,” she wrote.

His arrival on Instagram comes just a few months after former co-star Jennifer Aniston excitedly joined the platform in October.

By Thursday afternoon, Perry had amassed more than 440,000 followers and followed 20 people, including all five of his former “Friends” actors – Kudrow, Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry’s biography currently reads, “What is it, my Instagram account?”, Which is quite true because it is impossible to read such a statement in a different mental voice than Chandler Bing’s. He’s already nailing it.

Almost.

Perry still has to make his first contribution. And I think it was the philosopher George Berkeley who asked: If a “friend” hasn’t posted on Instagram yet, did they even join the gram?

In other words, can we be more impatient?