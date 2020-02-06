Matthew Perry is the last ‘friend’ to become a member of Instagram

Matthew Perry Thursday finally threw his hat in the Instagram ring.

The actor is the last co-star of ‘friends“to become a member of the social media app Jennifer Aniston, who collected a record of 1 million followers in five hours after registering in October last year.

Although he doesn’t have to post anything yet, he already has quite a few followers, with his bio lecture, ala Chandler Bing: “What is this, my Instagram account?”

Perry followed the cast members of the iconic sitcom – Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – and a handful of others, including Robert Downey Jr., Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and Hank Azaria.

He also followed talent agent Molly Hurwitz, who allegedly dates the star “The Whole Nine Yards”.

Kudrow quickly welcomed Perry on Instagram when she posted a cute throwback photo of the couple with the caption: “Finally !!! Yay !! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Perry teased his new attempt on Tuesday by tweeting: “Big news is coming …”, which of course caused fans to speculate about the coming of a “Friends” reunion.

In the meantime, Aniston broke Instagram temporarily when she announced her arrival on the platform.

Social media users were redirected to a page with the text “Sorry this page not available” after trying to follow the actor “The Morning Show.”

“We are aware that some people are having trouble following Jen’s page – the amount of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope that the page will be operational again soon,” an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement on time.

Her first message was a great photo of the cast of “Friends”, who after dinner had a big smile with the caption: “And now we are Instagram FRIENDS. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”

