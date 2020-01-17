Matthew McConaughey sets mother, 88, with Hugh Grant's father, 91

Resembling Matthew McConaughey picked up a few tricks from his days with romantic comedies in the lead.

During a promotion tour for “The Gentlemen” on Thursday, the Oscar winner gave an update on the matchmaking schedule that he and co-star Hugh Grant hatched to bring their parents together.

Last month, McConaughey joked about setting up his mother Mary Kathlene McCabe with Hugh Grant’s father James Grant in an interview with Mashable.

But the plan seems to move on, as McConaughey said ET during the press junkie, “his father is 91, my mother is 88. Yes, why not?”

“They have to meet next week, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” he joked.

McConaughey’s father Jim McConaughey – who died in 1992 – was married to McCabe three times and welcomed son Matthew after the third marriage. Grant’s mother, Finvola, died of pancreatic cancer in 2001 at the age of 67.

Meanwhile, McConaughey has been with his partner Camila Alves since 2006, getting married in 2012 and sharing their three children Levi, Vida and Livingston.

Grant – once called a lifelong bachelor – eventually settled with wife Anna Eberstein, who married in 2018. They share three children. He also co-parents two children with former partner Tinglan Hong.

McConaughey and Grant share the screen in “The Gentlemen,” by Guy Ritchie, an action comedy about the underbelly of the marijuana business, which also plays the lead in Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell.

‘The Gentlemen’ must appear in the cinema on January 24.

