Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant's parents are on a date

The world as we know it will go under sooner rather than later for reasons that seem obvious enough. Love, or at least the gruesome process of throwing a hint of caution into the wind and seeing how things go, is one of the few joys that people relentlessly pursue, despite the clear and present danger it is to someone to completely trust your feelings. Although I do not know Hugh Grant or Matthew McConaughey personally, I am sure that the two famous men have gently pushed their non-famous parents together, hoping that it will be a pleasant story for the grandchildren.

McConaughey and Grant The Gentleman filmed on page 6 when they came up with the idea of ​​founding their parents. McConaughey’s mother Kay McConaughey is 88 years old and Grant’s father James is 91 years old. They haven’t been in a relationship for a while, and the two actors thought life was short like this shit. “Yes, why not?” Said McConaughey. “They should meet next week and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

Damn it. I like the idea that these two older people get ugly early in the morning because the theory behind it is nice, even if the actual picture isn’t what I appreciate. Everyone deserves this shit, man, because otherwise life is an infinite parade of injustices, big and small. What is the goddamn point without getting to know a person late in life without the crushing lows and the occasionally rising highs? Love is patient, as they say, which is good, because I imagine older people are moving slowly. Love is nice too. Could try it too!