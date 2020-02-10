Matthew A Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ wins the Academy Award in the best animated short film category; He dedicates it to Kobe Bryant

Oscar 2020: Former athlete Matthew A Cherry won his first Oscar on Sunday for his animated short film “Hair Love.” It is the same category that the late basketball player Kobe Bryant won in 2018.

“Hair Love” tells the story of an African-American father and his daughter who try to comb their hair and learn to love what they do in the process.

Oscars 2020: Matthew A Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ wins the Academy Award in the best animated short film category Dedicated to Kobe Bryant

“Love Hair Love‘ was made because we wanted to see more representation in the animation and because we wanted to normalize black hair, “Cherry said on the Dolby stage, reports thewrap.com.

Cherry dedicated her victory at the 2020 Oscars to Kobe Bryant: “This award is dedicated to Kobe, that we all have a second act as big as his.”

Cherry also used the biggest stage in Hollywood to shout the Crown Law, which guarantees protection against discrimination based on hairstyles by extending legal protection to hair texture and protection styles in the Employment and Housing Law Fair and the State Education Codes.

“Toy Story 4”, on the other hand, won the Oscar for best animated feature film.

We are eager to know who wins at the Oscars 2020 in the category of best actor and best film this year. This year’s Best Film nominations for the Academy Awards are Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, 1917, Marriage Story, Joker, Ford V Ferrari and The Irishman.

Who do you think will win the best film award? Let us know in the comments below.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!