Matter of shame Even after education, young people have to run around for jobs: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday that it is a “shame” that our young people, despite their education, have to run around for jobs and claim that “solid steps” will be taken to tackle unemployment when Congress comes to power in Delhi.

He addressed himself to Congress supporters at an election meeting in Tilak Nagar and also went to dig for rival parties and said, “I don’t want to condemn any party on this occasion.”

“I want to highlight a few issues that affect young people today. Even after education and spending so much money, they have to run around for jobs. It’s a shame,” said the senior congress leader.

Singh, a well-known economist, also said that unemployment in Delhi has been 15 percent in the last four months, much higher than elsewhere.

“The congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to tackle the problem of unemployment when the congress comes to power. Our main strength will be in employment,” Singh said.

He also said that the number of factory workers in Delhi fell from 2013-14, when the Sheila Dikshit government was in power, compared to the corresponding figure in 2017-18.

“It was 75,273 in 2013-2014 and dropped to 68,630 in 2017-18,” he said.

Congress candidates from Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar were also present on the occasion.

Singh appealed to the people to vote for the two candidates to ensure their victory in polls.

The former prime minister also praised the late former prime minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit for transforming the city’s landscape with her vision during her regime.

