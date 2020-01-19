Matchbox Twenty Concert Tour Tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Matchbox Twenty starts 2020 with a summer tour! The tour is scheduled for the 20th anniversary of Matchbox’s album Mad Season in 2000, which gave birth to the 10 best hits “If You’re Gone” and “Bent”. songs including “3 AM”, “Unwell” and “Push”.

It will be the first time the band has toured since 2017, so don’t miss your chance to see this nostalgic group from the 90s live, with the support of The Wallflowers.

You may also know the singer of the group Rob thomas of his collaboration with Santana in 1999 for the song “Smooth”. The song, which Thomas describes as “cheesy,” was the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 12 weeks and has now become an online meme.

From now on, Thomas will be on tour with his Matchbox comrades from July to September in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and Toronto.

See the full list of stops here:

FRI 17 JULY

Wind Creek Event Center, Bethlehem

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

7:30 p.m. – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Twenty Matchbox with The Wallflowers

Raleigh, NC

Dos Equis Building, Dallas, TX

TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL