Masters snooker final 2020 time, TV channel and odds for Ali Carter vs

Few would have predicted a Masters final between Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham, but that’s what we have to expect at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter has defeated a trio of former world champions to be here, firing Mark Selby, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy to do the masterpiece.

I wasn’t even scheduled to be at the event, but because Ronnie O’Sullivan didn’t participate, world number 17 jumped to the Rocket’s place.

Bingham is firmly in the top 16, but no tree was expected to start after a bad run of results this season, but he has defeated Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final.

This is the first time a man reaches the Masters final and there will be a new name by lifting the Paul Hunter Trophy on Sunday night and claiming the huge maximum prize of £ 250,000.

What time is the final of the Masters?

The final is played in two sessions, the best of 19 frames, on Sunday, January 19, starting at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In which television channel is the Masters final?

BBC Two and Eurosport will show both sessions of the final in its entirety.

You can watch the game online on the BBC website and on iPlayer, or in Eurosport Player, if you have a subscription.

Carter vs Bingham odds

6/5 Carter

7/10 Bingham

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Face to face Carter vs Bingham

The direct confrontation between the pair remains at a dead level of 8-8.

However, Carter has not defeated Bingham since a World Open victory in 2016, with Ballrun claiming the last five games.

The two met in the old Masters wild card round in 2007, with Carter beating the game 6-5.

They met once at the World Championship, in 2016, and that was another close victory for the Captain, taking her 10-9.

History says that this will be very, very close.

