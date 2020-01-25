Massive voter participation in the Bauchi revival elections

Voters massively went to the polls in the supplementary elections and the renewal of the two vacant seats in the House of Representatives of the federal districts of Zaki and Gamawa in Bauchi state.

The DAILY POST correspondent, who monitored the elections in the two LGAs of Zaki and Gamawa, observed that voters turned out to be exercising their civic responsibility to elect their favorite candidates.

While some of the women who spoke to POST DAILY said they were properly mobilized by their husbands to introduce themselves and vote, stressing the importance of participating in the electoral process.

In an interview with journalists, the resident electoral commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi praised the process saying that it was an improvement compared to the last elections given the high voter turnout, especially women.

The CER added that there was no logistical problem because all the documents were distributed in good time and they arrived in the various voting units in good time, which made the exercise without a hitch.

Regarding some of the electoral problems reported, he said that at the time of the interview, he had received no negative reports emphasizing that “all the electoral staff were well informed of what to do in case of a problem, I think I will get appropriate briefs from them and will let you know. “

Ibrahim Abdullahi also praised the security agencies for ensuring adequate security in the two LGAs, saying that “the security operation is very commendable and I am convinced that the end will be better”.