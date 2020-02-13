Massachusetts lawsuit suggests Juul’s Nickelodeon ads targeting young non-smokers

Juul advertisements around 2015, the year in which the brand was founded Image: Getty

Juul has long been criticized for converting young non-smokers into skilled users of its USB-like tobacco dispenser. (Teens are particularly susceptible.) But a new lawsuit filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey claims that Juul explicitly targeted children in his early ads, trying to put them on nicotine by showing “young, cool looking people” and “reject” an alternative campaign aimed at older smokers who wanted to quit, “said BuzzFeed. The lawsuit claims that Juul deliberately tried to get his product into the hands of celebrities that are popular with teenagers, such as Cara Delevingne and Miley Cyrus, and even show ads on websites such as Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.

“Juul knew it sold to children. They have plastered the internet, “Healy said during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that one in three high school students in Massachusetts uses e-cigarettes. “You do your math homework and an advertisement appears for Juul.”

This is not the first time that such an argument has been made. In January 2019 Stanford Medical School, through her Researching the effect of the tobacco advertising project, published a paper suggesting that Juul used specific clues to appeal to young people. These include “models in their 20s” who wear clothing and poses and manners “that are more reminiscent of underage teenagers than adult adults,” with an emphasis on “sweet and fruity flavors, especially mango,” and the use of “influencers of social media as brand ambassadors. ” A few months prior, co-founder James Monsees had denied such a strategy and said the sale to New York Times teenagers was “contrary to the company’s mission.”

Regarding the Massachusetts lawsuit, Juul spokesman Austin Finan shared the following statement:

“Although we have not yet assessed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the US and earning the trust of society by working with advocates-general, supervisors, public health officials and other stakeholders to Minor use and adult transition to combat smokers of flammable cigarettes. “

Read the full complaint below.

