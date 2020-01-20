Mass shooting in Kansas City: one dead and 15 wounded in attack at a nightclub

An armed man opened fire outside an American nightclub, killing at least one person and injuring 15, according to local media reports.

Police were called to a shooting around 11.30 p.m. in Kansas City in Missouri, ABC News said.

The suspect shot at a row of people waiting to enter a bar, according to a police spokesman, who said the motive remains unclear.

Police said they found a dead woman and man in the parking lot after a “chaotic scene.”

It is believed that an armed security guard arrested the gunman, who is believed to be one of the dead, according to police.

“No police officer fired any shots in this incident,” the spokesman told local media.

He said three victims remain in critical condition after the attack.

A Kansas City police spokesman said there have been no reports of arrests.

