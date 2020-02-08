Mass. Man gets a heart transplant from Va. Teen, builds a bear with a heartbeat for the donor’s family

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from South Hadley was saved by a heart transplant and is now returning to the family of his donor.

Robert O’Connor’s heart disease, cardiomyopathy, was controlled by medication for 10 years. Then one day he was flown from Baystate Medical Center to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and fought for his life.

At that point, Robert was dependent on a special way of life support to make his heart beat faster, but no one was sure how long it could keep him alive.

“It was basically when I got a heart … when I got a heart,” O’Connor told 22News.

After Robert was bedridden for 10 weeks, his life changed again, this time for the better. He was told that he would have a heart.





“I have the heart, I have my life back,” said O’Connor.

O’Connor’s new heart came from Dakota Reid, a 16-year-old woman from Virginia who tragically died in an accident. After O’Connor and the Reid connected, he had an idea. He wanted the Reids to still feel Dakota’s presence.

So he built a bear that they could keep forever with his new heartbeat, Dakota’s heartbeat.

“We talked about a meeting,” said O’Connor. “One day we will meet so that they can hear their hearts and I said that hopefully this will help until we meet.”

Robert said he was forever grateful for the gift of life he received and kept Dakota in his mind. He is now looking forward to having his life back.

“Just being able to go outside does everything,” said O’Connor. “Go swimming in my pool with my granddaughter. I just come back to life. ”

