Chelsea suffered a frustrating late defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, losing 1-0 in detention time at St. James’ Park despite having dominated the full 90 minutes.

Frank Lampard’s team remains fourth in the Premier League table, but their inconsistency has allowed the teams below them to close the gap with the Champions League places.

Several problems seem to come from the inability to score at key moments, which Mason Mount feels was shown again against the Magpies.

The Blues tried to cross, press and hit to break through, but Newcastle stood firm before scoring late through Isaac Hayden.

“It’s hard to accept,” Mount told the club’s website. “Even a tie with which we would have been disappointed.”

“We had a lot of possession, we created many opportunities, but when we don’t score goals we can’t say anything.

“They did incredible to defend the whole game, making blocks, winning tackles, and in football everything can happen.” Then they go to the other end of the field late and dial. ”

Mount says the players are aware of the problem they face to rectify not scoring enough goals, but they feel that the team is working hard and trying to get results in the right way.

He also praised Newcastle’s efforts and acknowledged that fortune plays an important role.

Mason Mount for Chelsea against Newcastle (Getty)

“We talked after the game and we thought we gave everything we could.”

“I thought we created many opportunities. In some other games we don’t create so many. We had some shots on goal, but when the team defends so well and so deep it is difficult to knock them down.

“We had a lot of possession. They had many bodies behind the ball. We put crosses, they defended it, so we must see what ways we can add to our game to score these goals. It was difficult for us to get the ball in the areas we want and create opportunities.

“I thank you for defending so well, I thought we gave our all and worked hard throughout the game, but anything can happen in football.”

.