The prospect of facing a red-hot Charlotte team wasn’t exactly tempting for the Toronto Marlies.

With a 4: 3 penalty shootout, the Marlies have a 2: 7: 1 final in their last ten games and can only play one game less than the Laval rocket.

First period

The Checkers, who lost only once in 2020, were clearly the better team for the first 40 minutes without being able to convert this dominance into an advantage on the scoreboard.

Kasimir Kaskisuo was successful for Toronto all season because he had a lot to do in the first phase. The double parade against Oliwer Kaski and Fredrik Claesson, just two minutes ahead, was the highlight of the Finnish goalkeeper, who put aside all 14 shots he scored through the opening frame.

Totally against the final sprint, Toronto broke the dead end with just over six minutes of play. Mason Marchment initiated his own escape after the penalty shoot-out, effortlessly held back Jake Bean’s deficit and defeated Anton Forsberg comprehensively.

It was the only time in the game that the Marlies played in special teams of any quality when Charlotte made a laughing figure out of Toronto’s power game and penalty shootout. The Marlies failed to get a controlled zone entry in two power games late in the first half, but they managed to cling to a gap from a goal in the break.

Second period

The midfield began with a promising first move from Toronto, with Marchment about to score the second goal when he fended off a good shot for Forsberg before placing his own rebound close to the goal. That’s as good as the Marlies, who fell apart at the seams and could easily have been four or five goals behind after 40 minutes.

Bean shot off the crossbar as Toronto ran around in his own zone before Morgan Geekie stayed alone in front of him and Janne Kuokkanen’s 1-1 shot resulted in a shot.

Kuokkanen then prevailed over the Checkers when they scored two Powerplay goals in 74 seconds.

The Marlies wasted two of their own power games before returning to the penalty shootout, but they somehow avoided falling further behind when they defeated a man. A pass in the middle of Forsberg’s ice cut through the middle of the nonexistent Toronto PK and sent Kuokkanen alone into the goal, where Kaskisuso denied the left winger, but there was a penalty for the game.

The two Finns competed again, and Kaskisuo prevailed for the second time to keep the heads of the Marlies afloat in the second break.

Third period

Too often, Toronto has been 40 minutes behind in the past few weeks, and it has often proven too far away for this current group of players.

Jeremy Bracco took advantage of the fantastic goal scoring only 75 seconds when he was alone on Forsberg, and it seemed as if this missed opportunity was a danger to Toronto, which was struggling to make an offensive effort until then.

It was a strange season for Mason Marchment, who had injured himself in the training camp and only returned in December. After only a dozen games in the AHL, he was called to the Leafs and then returned to the Marlies with a worsening Maple Leafs injury crisis. Marchment was a dynamic player at his best, scoring two goals within two minutes to give Toronto a second lead. This was his first AHL hat trick.

Trevor Moore was the architect of the loyalty target and showed his tenacity to win a fight behind the net before placing his former linemate between the hashmarks.

The third goal looked like a harmless game when Marchment intercepted a Michael Kapla pass just above the blue line of defense. However, Charlotte did not intervene on the towering winger and after pushing Terry Broadhurst aside, Marchment tried a curl-and-drag game to get past Cavan Fitzgerald and left the puck behind. That seemed to confuse everyone, including Forsberg, when Marchment quickly regained his composure and shot a shot from the left circle past the checker’s net.

The double strike seemed to upset Charlotte, who previously seemed to be in control, and the Checkers were lucky that the lead was not greater for the Marlies.

Six minutes before the end, an up and coming team from Toronto raved the Charlotte network and withdrew a late penalty. The pressure was relentless; twice the Marlies were almost a quarter-final before the officials inexplicably whistled the game for a penalty against the Checkers. There was no guarantee of a goal in Toronto, but since two players were waiting to the left of the net and the puck was waiting for the ice side to change, at least one more chance was scored.

It almost goes without saying that the Marlies power game produced practically nothing; In fact, they were indebted to Kaskisuo for robbing Spencer Smallman of a fantastic opportunity for Charlotte.

The fiasco of these special teams seemed to turn the tide. The Checkers went bankrupt with an additional attacker and found a way 27 seconds before the end as a Bean shot snaked through a variety of traffic points before passing the unfortunate Kaskisuo, who earned much more for his performance.

One point was earned more than Toronto in the 60th minute, but a second point was still offered in extra time. Marchment almost scored his fourth goal in a 3-3 win, but the Checkers probably had the best chance of scoring.

A shootout was required and the lady prevailed in round five with the sole aim of the skill competition. It was a little strange that Bracco shot the fourth shot in front of Nic Petan and that players like Pontus Aberg, Kalle Kossila and a confident Scott Pooley were overlooked.

Publish game notes

– Mason Marchment had returned to his bubbly best. He was physically overwhelmed without crossing the finish line, went under Charlotte’s skin throughout the game and scored a first AHL hat trick. The Marlies desperately need this version of Mason Marchment.

– Understandably, when overtime came Trevor Moore was gassed, but showed few side effects from his recent injuries, which put him out of action in the NHL. The turmoil was there, and hopefully that will affect some of his current teammates before the conditioning phase is over.

– Kasimir Kaskisuo Rejected 34 shots and was the main reason why Toronto was able to take everything from this game. None of the goals he allowed had been scored with equal strength. In the last 30 seconds when Charlotte pulled the Netminder, the two Powerplay goals were followed by a 6v5 goal.

– Mac Hollowell couldn’t finish the game. He was the recipient of a huge, late open-ice borderline hit that sparked Trevor Moore’s anger.

– Saturday:

Forward

Marchment-Petan-Moore

Aberg-Kossila-Bracco

Agostino-Gaudet-Wilson

Archibald Elynuik-Pooley

defender

Kivihalme Lindgren

Ruby-Hollowell

Kapla Schmaltz

goalkeeper

Kaskisuo

Woll

Greg Moore Post Game: Lady 4 vs. Marlies 3 (SO)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaH1ZejOwUI (/ embed)