Masked singer UK Daisy may have been exposed to be Kelis

Rita Ora may have revealed who is behind the Daisy mask in The Masked Singer UK, as all tracks point to singer Kelis.

After her impressive performance on Saturday’s show, Rita seemed to gather all the clues to expose the Milkshake singer.

On her TV, Daisy revealed that she trained in a prestigious cooking school, while the camera showed a model of the Eiffel Tower.

While he has a song called Milkshake and the VT was filmed in a restaurant, not many fans will know that Kelis also trained part-time as a sausage at the world-famous Le Cordon Bleu culinary school.

Kelis also has a floral tattoo on her back, which may or may not be a hidden clue that she is the Margarita, after all.

The other clues he gave in two lies and one truth were that he had once put his arm in Australian hell (hinting at an appearance in I am a celebrity), his favorite sport is ice hockey or that he acted in Glastonbury.

Now Kelis performed at the Glastonbury festival in 2014, so fans believe the answer definitely leans toward her.

They tweeted: isy Daisy is Kelis, right? 100% sure ’and‘ #TheMaskedSinger Daisy is Kelis I’ve never been so sure of anything in my entire life !!!!! ‘

Others added: ‘#themaskedsinger I was there in the front of the Pyramid when @kelis acted in @GlastoFest, that’s the right track!’ And “I thought Daisy was Kelis from the beginning. And I’ve seen her in Glastonbury, so that this is the true clue “

We believe that it will take a while until it unmasks according to how good his performance was, but all the clues seem to point Kelis behind the Daisy mask.

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





