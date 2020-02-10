Hollywood star Jim Carrey is not a fan of artificial intelligence.

Carrey said he’s uncomfortable with technology while promoting his new movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and he told The Project: “I don’t know about you, but (Amazon’s virtual assistant) Alexa scares me a little,” reports aceshowbiz. com .

Mask actor Jim Carrey reveals why he is not a big fan of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant

“Soon he will be floating around the room saying,” No, not like that, “he added.

Carrey appears in the new movie as the iconic villain, Dr. Robotnik, a crazy scientific character who appears in classic video games, and is known for his equally ridiculous and technologically advanced evil plans.

“I was having a lot of fun. You know, I was really happy to do absolute madness again. I also love the character because it is a bit innovative. I mean, he is AI, “he said.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” follows the iconic blue hedgehog, with the voice of Ben Schwartz, while trying to navigate the Earth with his friend Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!