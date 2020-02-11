Masa Son’s big tech dream is fading as more and more bets go sour and important people go

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son wants to shape the future of technology for centuries to come. However, this bold dream could fade as its vision fund stumbles and investors push for a stronger focus on the present.

Son is expected to defend its investment strength again on Wednesday when SoftBank publishes its quarterly results. However, it becomes more difficult for him to explain the biggest technical failures of his company.

While he has long argued that his company is best placed to take advantage of the upcoming artificial intelligence revolution, it has become increasingly clear that some of Son’s massive tech deployments are not going according to plan.

The $ 100 billion loss among major startups in the Vision Fund portfolio is increasing. An active investor is pushing for changes in the company. The staff are in the flood of bad news on the way to the exits. And plans for a second mega fund are reported to be in trouble with investors.

The losses accumulate for the Vision Fund

SoftBank has had some difficult months.

In November, The company announced that the Vision Fund and one of its subsidiaries saw a $ 9 billion slump as investments in WeWork, Uber, Slack and other major startups got pissed off.

In December, SoftBank abandoned its investment in Wag, a $ 300 million bet that many had questioned.

Last month, top Indian hotel company OYO – one of the largest startups in the Vision Fund portfolio – said it had cut jobs and warned that more layoffs could be made to earn profits. According to Chris Lane, an analyst at Bernstein, the Vision Fund has invested more than $ 600 million in OYO so far.

Son’s belief in the destructive power of AI drives him to allocate as much capital as possible [as] possible to set foot in the future, ”Lane wrote in a note this week. “However, the markets are much shorter term and have to show evidence of greater commitment to short term returns.”

Bernstein believes that SoftBank is heavily undervalued despite the losses from WeWork, Uber and other investments. The company pointed out that the Vision Fund achieved a return of 24% by September 2019.

However, there were additional signs of overload.

On Monday, Brandless was the first startup funded by Vision Fund to close. The direct-to-consumer company is shutting down, reducing 90% of its staff and, according to a brandless spokesman, will stop accepting online orders.

“Brandless has set a new standard in the wellness and sustainability industry, and although we couldn’t be competitive in today’s [direct-to-consumer] market, I’m confident it will create the next big brands of tomorrow. Experience” Evan Price, CEO of Brandless said in a statement.

The Vision Fund declined to comment on the closure of Brandless Business. It already conducted a $ 240 million round of financing for the company in 2018.

Being scrutinized by a legendary activist investor

Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal has doubts whether SoftBank can regain in 2020 what it lost in 2019: its reputation.

According to Goyal, SoftBank’s $ 10 billion bailout for WeWork set a bad precedent as the bailout signaled that Son’s company was ready to raise good money after bad projects.

SoftBank will continue to suffer if it “cannot explain how it will limit risks from failed future investments” and “cannot show financial discipline in its investments,” Goyal wrote in a research report in December.

The legendary activist investor Elliott Management wants SoftBank to exercise some discipline too.

The New York-based fund announced earlier this month that it had built up a “substantial” stake in SoftBank and said it had had private conversations with SoftBank’s leadership – including Son – to make changes to the performance of the Japanese company to improve.

The position of Elliott turns the tables on the SoftBank, which has long held enormous power over the Mega Vision Fund. SoftBank is now under pressure from an influential investor.

SoftBank’s corporate governance has also deteriorated since the last earnings report. In December, Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai stepped down after 18 years on the board. According to Lane, this departure was felt by Bernstein as a “major negative development”.

The current board of directors of SoftBank consists of 11 members, only two of whom are classified as independent.

“Against nine other members who are all loyal to Masa, it is questionable whether there will be a real independent debate on key issues,” said Lane. He added that Yanai was the only board member with the independence and stature to push Son back.

Key people giving up the Vision Fund and potential investors are scared

The Vision Fund has also lost some key workers.

The Financial Times reported last week that top manager Michael Ronen would leave Vision Fund after raising concerns about “issues” with SoftBank. Ronen is one of five managing partners to process Vision Fund investments in America.

Ronen, a former Goldman Sachs banker, joined the fund when it was launched in 2017, helping it grow from around 20 to 200 employees. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Ronen is evolving and sharing his portfolio with other team members.

Ronen’s departure follows that of partners David Thevenon and Praveen Akkiraju, both of whom have left in the past few months.

Given the bad news that SoftBank and its Vision Fund are slowly and steadily pursuing, Son’s goal of founding a second Megatech fund has been questioned.

Last July SoftBank announced that it had signed over a dozen contracts with companies such as Apple, Foxconn Technology Group, Microsoft and Standard Chartered to found Vision Fund 2.

However, many of these companies have reportedly refused to commit to the new fund. This is shaken by the WeWork debacle and the way the fund works. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Vision Fund 2 may reach less than half of its planned volume, since almost all of the capital comes from SoftBank itself.

A SoftBank spokesman referred CNN Business to comments from the US newspaper that the company had nothing else to add.

SoftBank informed the Wall Street Journal that it could still attract outside cash, and expects money from some companies. “Other investors continue to evaluate potential future commitments,” a SoftBank spokesman for the newspaper said.

Microsoft declined to comment on the matter. Apple, Foxconn and Standard Chartered did not respond to comment requests.

“Let’s stop writing numbers,” Scott Galloway, marketing professor at Stern Business School at New York University, wrote in a newsletter last month. “This is SoftBank’s first and last fund.”

– Matt Egan and Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.