Maryland unveils images of Tubman, Douglass in Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At a time when states are debating the removal of Southern monuments, Maryland adds bronze statues of two of the famous black historical figures of the state to the Maryland State House.

The images of abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are revealed Monday evening in the Old House Chamber, the room where slavery was abolished in 1864 in Maryland.

“It’s really an incredible, incredible moment,” said Senator President Bill Ferguson, telling the senators last month about the upcoming event.

While the commissioning of the images was initiated a few years ago, their arrival coincides with new leadership in the state legislator, including the first black and first female speaker of the House of Maryland and the first new senate president in more than three decades.

Tubman escaped from slavery and became a prominent abolitionist who helped slaves escape via the underground railroad. Douglass also escaped slavery on the east coast of Maryland. He later became an author, speaker, abolitionist and advocate of women’s rights. His autobiography, published in 1845, was a bestseller that helped feed the abolitionist movement.

The images are not the only recent examples of the state taking steps to display its rich black history.

Last month, a portrait of a black female legislator replaced a portrait of a white governor who had been on the wall for 115 years. The painting by Verda Welcome, which was elected the state senate in 1962, is the first portrait of a black person who adorns the Senate walls of Maryland.

During the revelation ceremony, Ferguson, who became President of the Senate last month, recalled a letter he received a few years ago from an 8th grade in Baltimore. The student wrote that she was sad that she did not see anyone who looked like her in the paintings that adorn the State House.

“We have heard a lot in recent days about changes in these rooms and portraits are, I admit, less impactful than our elected leaders, but the public display of portraits makes sense,” said State Archivist Tim Baker during the ceremony. . “Images have an interest that transcends the painted canvas.”

Mary Sue Welcome, the daughter of the deceased senator, said during the unveiling of her mother’s portrait that she was struck by the versatility of the legislative body since her mother was in office.

“When I was a little girl, I always came to these rooms – and to the ones in the hall – and I looked around and the color was very different from now,” said Welcome. “The color is so absolutely beautiful now.”

Maryland has also removed painful memories of its past in recent years.

In 2017, the state removed a statue from Roger B. Taney, the US Supreme Court that wrote the 1857 decision by Dred Scott that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans.

State officials voted to remove the statue of Taney days after a woman was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man rammed his car through a crowd of people who were there to condemn hundreds of white nationalists protesting the planned removal of a statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The state of Virginia still has some of the most prominent displays of Southern monuments in the capital Richmond. But in December a large bronze sculpture of a young black man in a hoodie astride a horse was permanently installed on the lawn of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The sculpture ‘Rumors of War’ was previously shown on Times Square and is the response of artist Kehinde Wiley to Southern monuments in the US and the South in particular.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.