Mary Berry ridicules Tom Kerridge’s baldness on Best Home Cook

Mary Berry unleashed her naughty side on Best Home Cook when she was accompanied by Tom Kerridge.

Tom had become Angela Hartnett as a guest jury, because the chef could not participate for a few days.

He matched exactly with Mary, Chris Bavin and host Claudia Winkleman with the foursome making playful excavations and making each other laugh.

In the Thursday evening episode, they were instructed to pick up a dish that would make sweet potato the star of the show.

Robin, 63, decided to beat a sweet potato quiche along with a yogurt dip on the side that was mixed with harissa pasta.

Tom decided to do this while Mary gave her feedback, but regretted it when the heat of the fiery harissa struck him.

Tom had to give a glass of water after eating the harissa paste (Photo: BBC)

Robin has made a quiche with sweet potatoes (Photo: BBC)

He said to Mary in a choked voice, “Don’t have that.” It is a bit much ‘and Claudia had to give him a glass of water.

Later, when they decided who would cook a second time, it wasn’t good news for Robin.

“I have not cooked so many green vegetables for a long time. He almost nailed that dough, “said Tom.

Referring to the dip, Mary added, “Then he just did some creme fraiche.”

Tom added: “With far too much harissa paste in it almost blew me off.”

“Well, it certainly shook your hair,” Mary joked.

More: Mary Berry



Tom answered with a smile: “Very true.”

After it was decided not to send anyone home last week, it was a double elimination this week.

Mary, Chris and Tom decided to send Robin and Katie home and the couple said goodbye to the competition.

Best Home Cook will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday at 8 p.m.





