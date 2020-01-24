Photo: Kent Smith / NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornet’s striker Marvin Williams will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but he’s been considering retiring.

“I’m being honest with you, I was certainly thinking about getting done,” Williams said earlier this week. “I feel like I’m here right now: I could do it or I couldn’t.”

The 33-year-old and 15-year-old veteran hit an average career low of 19.6 minutes per game.

His 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game are also career lows.

Williams remains a solid defender, and his shooting rates are high: 45.4 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from the three-point and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line.

If he actually retires at the end of the season, Williams has an idea of ​​what he would like to do.

Williams’ best friend is North Carolina Tar Heel Deon Thompson, who has spent his entire career abroad.

Thompson’s experience has helped spark William’s interest in international basketball activities.

“I like the Junior NBA (program) where you’re basically a camp counselor around the world,” said Williams. “Basketball without borders, I’ve done a few of them: I’ve been to Africa and Indonesia … Can I travel and work with children? I’d like to do that.”