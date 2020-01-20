Marvel's Iron Man VR will now fly late in May

Camouflaj is the latest developer to delay his game. Marvel’s Iron Man VR has been moved from February to May.

It seems I missed one in the midst of several game delays in the past week. Marvel’s Iron Man VR, an upcoming virtual reality action adventure game for PlayStation VR, has also been pushed back.

Developer Camouflaj went to Twitter on Friday to announce the news. They did not go into details, but attributed the delay to the fact that more time was needed to “implement our vision and meet the high expectations of our great community”.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR was originally scheduled to launch on February 28th. However, it will now be released on May 15th. Interestingly, its new date fills the void left by another Marvel game that has been pushed back.

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers was originally scheduled to be released on May 15th. It was also postponed last week and postponed to September.

In Marvel’s Iron Man VR, players literally step into the color of the Armored Avenger. In the game, hacker and anti-corporate activist Ghost reuses Stark Industries’ old technology to overthrow his empire.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR looks like a fun little virtual reality. It is unclear exactly what had to be worked on, but there is no denying that Marvel has high standards for its brand. Maybe it just needed a little more shine.

This is the fifth game delay announced in the past week or so. It combines Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2 as games whose release has been postponed. Not all of them have been removed from the Spring 2020 window, but the season definitely looks a little sparse.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR hasn’t been scrutinized nearly as closely as Marvel’s Avengers, but maybe that’s because it’s a VR game and the high expectations don’t quite match those of a traditional AAA blockbuster. Anyway, I think both games actually look funny and a little delay is disappointing but not the end of the world – especially if it means a better product in the end.