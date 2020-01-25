Here’s the current list of games that were originally released in spring 2020 but have been delayed for one reason or another.

Spring 2020 originally looked like a very busy season for new game versions. However, we have had a number of delays in rapid succession since then. Not all games have been removed from the Spring window, but the release dates have been adjusted in some ways.

From Marvel’s Avengers to Cyberpunk 2077, some of the biggest blockbusters were pushed back for spring 2020. Here is a list of games that have been delayed so far.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuNYts14bUo (/ embed)

Marvel’s Avenger

Original release date: Spring 2020

New release date: September 4th

Of all the games on this list, Marvel’s Avengers’ delay is probably the least surprising. The reception for the superhero blockbuster, the action adventure from Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, has been quite lukewarm since its official release at E3 2019.

From unpolished gameplay (which has apparently improved since the first launch) to general confusion about the mechanics, almost all aspects of Marvel’s Avengers can benefit from this delay. We are talking about a Marvel game. There is a certain level of expectation and glamor associated with Disney and the Marvel brand.

I personally don’t think the game is in as bad shape as many imagine. Since the release of E3, various videos and trailers have been shared that gave more details about the game.

A general game overview was shared last October. It offered a summary of the story, a quick look at the gameplay and some of the RPG mechanics, and a look at the customization mechanics. I think it did a good job of getting the message across, but I still think Marvel’s Avengers can benefit from the delay – not even from a development perspective, but from a marketing perspective.