The Prop Master behind the films of Marvel Studios teased his work about the Loki series by Tom Hiddleston.

Fans eager to see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki return don’t have to wait much longer, with the Marvel Studios Prop Master who recently teased his work on the villain solo series for the Disney Plus streaming service. The upcoming series would follow the Loki of Tom Hiddleston through history as he gets involved in iconic events. The Marvel Studios Prop Master teased a familiar item that fans will undoubtedly recognize from Loki’s early performances at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Russell Bobbitt went to Twitter to post a video of the prop he was working on for the Marvel Studios series, showing Loki’s Scepter by The Avengers. When Tom Hiddleston ‘s Loki series sees the villain traveling through time, it makes sense that we will see some of his earliest moments. Whether this means a new return to the Battle of New York or whether we will see more of when Loki received the Scepter from the servant of Thanos, the other. Watch the Marvel Studios Prop Master below that teases the Loki series from Tom Hiddleston.

Loki… I’m back # loki #endgame #avengers #darkworld #ragnarok #thor #infinitywar # ultron @ twhiddleston @chrishemsworth @markruffalo @robertdowneyjr pic.twitter.com/PnDibxKxsr

– Russell Bobbitt (@MarvelProps) January 19, 2020

Are you excited to see Loki from star Tom Hiddleston? What else do you want to see from the Marvel Studios project? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers play the star of Tom Hiddleston in Loki, a series that is said to follow the God of Mischief as he travels through time and becomes embroiled in major historical events. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Loki will join the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios develops various shows for Disney Plus, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If …?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. The Falcon and Winter Soldier is currently the first Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney Plus.

Loki is scheduled for early 2021 on Disney Plus. Stay up to date with the latest news about the Tom Hiddleston series.

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

Along with the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters to be modified in live-action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize Timothy Dalton's The Chief, Diane Guerrero's Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade's Cyborg, April Bowlby's Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer's Negative Man, and Brendan Fraser's Robotman. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on "Next".

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC's strangest group of cast-off Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their life will never, ever be the same.

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

